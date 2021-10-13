Vikings, Renegades offer no challenge to EPPJ

ELGIN — Wausa joined Chambers/Wheeler Central in the loss column Thursday night as EPPJ swept a volleyball triangular at St. Boniface Gymnasium.

Against the Vikings, EPPJ won by the scores of 25-22 and 25-17.

Coach Liz Selting’s team had an answer for everything the Vikings threw at them.

With strong serving from Brenna Martinsen and Taylynne Charf, Elgin’s front row hitters Skyler Meis and Lexi Bode found the open holes in Wausa’s defense. After building a 20 to 12 lead in Set #1, Wausa made a 10 to 3 run to close to within 23 to 22. EPPJ then closed out the set with back-to-back points.

Set #2 was close until an ace block by Maddie Kolm started a 10 to 2 run for the Wolfpack. Kolm added an ace serve in the run and the team got kills from Lexi Bode, Meis and Taylynne Charf.