Veterans. spouses invited to free lunch at center

Veterans and their spouses are invited to enjoy lunch at the Elgin Community Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

According to ECC manager Janna Schrunk, all veterans and their spouses are invited to dine at the center, free of charge on that day.

Thunderhead Wind Energy will be covering the costs of the meals.

Schrunk said those wishing to have lunch that day need to make a reservation no later than 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. They can do so by calling (402) 843-5757.

The meal will be served at the conclusion of the Veterans Day program to be held at Elgin Public School which begins at 11 a.m.