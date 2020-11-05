Veterans Day program set

By Jessie Reestman

Staff writer

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. Once again, Elgin Public Schools will continue its long-standing tradition of honoring all servicemen by hosting the annual Veterans Day program.

One week from today, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Elgin Public Gymnasium, those wishing to honor our veterans are welcome to attend.

Although, like most large gatherings, a change has been implemented in this year’s program. Due to the recent spike in COVID numbers, only students participating in the program will attend. According to Elgin High principal Greg Wemhoff, students not participating in the program will watch the program via live stream in their respective classrooms.

The program will begin with the advancement of colors by members of the VFW and the American Legion. Elgin Review newspaper publisher Dennis Morgan will give the Veterans Day Address.

The Elgin Public Band will perform The Star-Spangled Banner, and Deb Jones and Keyera Eisenhauer will provide the playing of Taps. Elgin High student Theanna Dunn will offer the welcome, and Elgin High’s Colton Wright, as well as Pope John’s Skylar Reestman and Paiton Hoefer, will present patriotic readings. A combined choir of students from both local schools will also perform, and Principal Wemhoff will deliver the recognition of Veterans.

“We present this program for the veterans to honor their service,” Wemhoff said. “Having had my own father as a member of the armed services, I know how important it is to honor our veterans; they deserve to be honored.”

Also sharing their understanding of the importance in recognition of Veterans Day are retired local Veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Keith Heithoff, Sergeant at Arms for Legion Post 229, Ray Payne, and U.S. Marine Persian Gulf War Veteran, Dan Krause.

Keith believes remembering the day is important because “It is the day we get the chance to honor living soldiers for the hardships and sacrifices they have endured.”

“It is a chance to thank them for preserving our freedoms by protecting our country from terrorism, foreign and domestic,” Payne added, “Veterans Day is a way to thank the men and women that sacrificed so much for their country while they are still living. Whether it be a peaceful time or conflict, I think it important that they know we recognized their sacrifice.”

Krause continued on that thought, “Veterans Day can give many veterans the opportunity to reminisce about their time served. I always find it a good time to call or text an old Marine buddy I haven’t heard from in a while. Veterans Day is a day to honor our living soldiers, not like Memorial Day, which is set aside to honor those that died; sometimes, people think the holidays are interchangeable. People don’t always realize that a simple thank you can mean so much.”