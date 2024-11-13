Veterans Day program one of the best ever

Veterans Day Program

A day set aside every year to honor the men and women who serve our country took place Monday at Elgin Public School.

Flags waved, patriotic music filled the gymnasium as the annual Veterans Day program was held.

Elgin’s dwindling number of veterans, some having served in Korea, Vietnam and in more recent conflicts, were scattered through the audience. Some chose to march in behind the ‘colors’ of our country, others chose to sit with family and friends. All felt a surge of patriotism throughout the hour-long observance.

Giving the Veterans Day Address was U.S. Army veteran and now retired attorney Jim Fehringer. He hit the right tone on this day, remembering Elgin’s heroes who proudly served their country, some who never came home, and those who serve today to protect our freedoms.

