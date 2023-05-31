Vetch Days starts Friday

So much to look forward to, the annual Vetch Days celebration in Elgin is just days away. The three-day event, having been held for many decades now, will begin Friday, June 2 and conclude Sunday afternoon, June 4.

A new event has been added to the weekend celebration. On Sunday afternoon, after the parade, there will be a EKG Ducky Derby which will start at the top of the 300 Block of Maple Street and end at the bottom. Those wishing to can purchase an unlimited number of ducks to win cash prizes. See any EKG member for more details.

Speaking of the parade, the highlight of the celebration, it will start at 2 p.m. and follow the same route as last year. Entries will line up at the park to go west, then turn and come down Third Street. The theme this year is Rural/Farm life.

Other highlights of the celebration will be a color run at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration will begin at PJCC at 7:15 a.m. That afternoon, attention will shift to the north edge of Elgin for the Antique Tractor Pull/Northeast Pullers.

Among the Friday events to kick off the celebration will be the Kids Pool Party at 1 p.m. That evening, starting at 6 p.m. will be the Putt Putt Golf/Cornhole Tournament behind Boomerangs.

Again this year there will be a carnival courtesy of Ozark Amusements. A complete schedule of events can be found on Page 14 of this week’s Elgin Review.