Vetch Days Celebration

By Skylar Reestman

Student intern

‘Round Up’ your family and friends this weekend to enjoy the annual “Vetch Days” event June 11-13. Each day is filled fun events for everyone to enjoy.

On Thursday starting at 10 a.m. the Elgin Wolfpack Dance Team is hosting a bake sale in front of the Elgin Bargain Box as a fundraiser for their team.

On Friday, Vetch Days will kick off with a Western-themed Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest along downtown sidewalks starting at 10 a.m. The Wolfpack Dance Team will be holding a dance camp for young girls at the St. Boniface gymnasium from 9:30 a.m. to noon. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be walking tacos, sloppy joes, and root beer floats at the Elgin Community Center.

A pool party for the kids at the Elgin City Pool will begin at 1 p.m. followed by kids’ games at the Elgin City Park. Friday Vetch day events will end in the evening at the Bull-A-Rama hosted by the EKG starting at 6 p.m. behind Dean’s Market. The annual Bull-A-rama event will include bull riding, games, food, music, and a beer garden.

On Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. north of the Elgin City Park will be a day-long Tractor Pull.

The Elgin Community Center will be hosting a Poker Run starting at 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be BBQ sandwiches served at the Elgin Community Center at 11 a.m. The Kiddie Pedal Pull will begin at 2 p.m. near the Tractor Pull.

At 3 p.m. a Youth Scavenger Hunt will begin. Those participating are to pick up their list at the Elgin City Park. An ice cream social will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the senior center.

The Teen and Adult Scavenger will begin at 5 p.m. Participants should pick up the list of items outside of Boomerangs.

Saturday night will end with a bounce house and two obstacle courses as well as a Virtual Reality Trailer that will all take place near the post office from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday Vetch Day events will begin at noon for a community BBQ at the Elgin City Park.

The Western-themed parade will take place in downtown Elgin at 2 p.m. Parade participants will line up at the Elgin City Park. The parade will start on Second Avenue and run south to Cedar Street.

At the conclusion of the parade, a corn hole tournament will take place at the downtown courtyard (KC Hall).

The EMCC and Elgin KCs will host a Burger Feed at the courtyard beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the Bank of Elgin will provide a photo booth for pictures.

On Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. , the bounce house, obstacle courses and virtual reality trailer will be open.

All three days of Vetch Days there will be inflatable for kids of all different ages and skills to enjoy.

So mosey on down this weekend to participate in some of the fun events that will go on for this years’ Elgin Vetch Days.