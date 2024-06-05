Vetch Days celebration starts Monday, June 10

Elgin’s Vetch Days are from June 10 – 12 this year! The slogan for this year’s Vetch Days is “Make Vetch Days Great Again!”

On Monday, June 10 the celebration starts with the sidewalk chalk art competition from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chalk and information can be picked up at Dean’s Market.

From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there is going to be a petting zoo behind the Elgin Library hosted by the Way Out West 4-H Club, and a scavenger hunt.

At 11 a.m. there’s a walking taco meal at the Elgin Community Center until 7 p.m. A Pool Party will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at Elgin City Pool. From 3 to 4 p.m. there are the Chicken Races and new games at the park. The final event of the day is the Pizza+Puzzle+Beer Team Competition at 6:30 p.m. at the KC Hall. This event is sponsored by the Elgin VFW Auxiliary. There are going to be 20 4-member teams. You have to be 21 or older to enter and the entry fee is $50. The winning team gets awarded $100 in cash. See Kim at Dean’s Market by June 7 to sign up your team. Proceeds from the competition benefit the auxiliary. The KC bar will be open, and spectators are welcome to cheer on their favorite team.

On Tuesday, June 11 there’s yoga at 10 a.m. in the park. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there are going to be burgers and hot dogs served at the Elgin Community Center.

At 2 p.m. the Nebraska Humanities presentation of “The Mad Queen of the Prairies” will be held at the Elgin Library. The poker walk/run starts at the park at 5 p.m. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. the Community BBQ will be held at the Elgin Fire Hall. The Parade will start at 7 p.m. and it is going to have a patriotic theme with lineup starting at the City Park.

At 8 p.m. EKG will put on duck races and beer garden events, and both are on Maple Street. An old-fashioned cruise night will be held downtown after the parade and races. The beer garden is going to be open during this time and Hometown Station is going to be serving root beer floats.

The final day, June 12, gets kicked off with Story Time at 10 a.m. in the Elgin Library. Youth Kickball is going to be held at the ballfields at 1 p.m. Contact Jill McNally if you want to sign up your child for this event. From 1 to 4 p.m. the Inflatable Obstacle Course will be set up at Elgin City Park and is sponsored by the Young N Lively Club.

The Ice Cream and Pie Social will be be held at the Elgin Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. There is going to be a silent auction for homemade pies at this event.

The final Vetch Days event is HS/JH Glow Kickball at 10 p.m. at the ballfields.