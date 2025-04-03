Notice of Acquisition of Property, City of Elgin

NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

NOTICE is hereby given by the Mayor and Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, that on Friday, February 7, 2025, the Mayor and Council of the City of Elgin, Nebraska authorized the acquisition and purchase of the following-described real estate owned by the Betty Moser Estate (seller), Elgin, Nebraska, to-wit:

A tract of land located in the Southeast ¼ of the Southwest ¼ of Section 1, T23N, R8W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska, more particularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Southwest ¼ of Section 1, T23N, R8W of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska, and having an assumed bearing of N 89°11’38” E on the South line of the Southwest ¼ of said Section; thence N 01°15’22” W on the East line of said Southwest ¼, 65.00 feet to a point on the North Right-of-Way line of State Highway #70, said point being the Point of Beginning; thence N 01°15’22” W on said East line, 920.00 feet; thence N 89°30’00” W, 612.00 feet; thence S 01°15’22” E and parallel to said East line, 933.95 feet to a point on said North Right-of-Way line; thence N 89°11’38” E on said North Right-of-Way line; 611.73 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 13.02 acres, more or less.

and, further, have authorized and directed the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the transfer of title to the real property upon satisfaction of all necessary conditions required by the Municipal Code of the City of Elgin, Nebraska and Nebraska law.

The consideration for said sale is the sum of Thirty-two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($32,500.00) and the real estate to be acquired and purchased shall be used for the tree dump.

Dated this 2nd day of April, 2025.

Kristin L Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: April 2, 2025

