Veik wins ‘gold’ Saturday at Sandhills Invite

DUNNING — Gold medals seem to fit well around Wolfpack wrestler Landyn Veik’s neck.

Veik again stood atop the medal stand, this time at the Sandhills Invite held Saturday at Dunning.

Veik increased his record to 18-6, winning three matches at the tournament. In the championship match, Veik defeated North Central’s Branson Anderson by a score of seven to two.

Grady Drueke claimed his second third place medal of the weekend. Competing at 138 pounds. Wrestling six matches at the tournament, Drueke posted five victories. In the consolation finals, Drueke won a 14 to 9 decision over Twin Loup’s Wyatt Fauss.

The tournament provided senior Landon Kallhoff his first victory of the season. Competing against Hemingford’s Tanner Tuma in a consolation round match, Kallhoff registered a pin in 1:45.

