Veik reigns as 165 pound champ

ELGIN — Wrestling in your hometown, in front of friends and family, sometimes brings out the best performances.

Two Wolfpack wrestlers did just that Saturday at the EPPJ Boys Wrestling Invite.

Wrestling at 165-pounds, senior Landyn Veik turned in a stellar performance, winning all three of his matches to take the gold.

“I’ve been wrestling in the gym ever since preschool,” Veik said just moments after pinning Riverside’s Jordan Dodds in the championship match. “It gives me a lot of confidence.”

Teammate Grady Drueke won three of his four matches to claim the third place medal. In the consolation finals he won by technical fall (16 to 0) over Tucker Smith of Fullerton.

John Zwingman split his four matches. In both of his victories, Zwingman registered pins.

Ethan Hansen took both of his opponents deep into the matches before being pinned.

Fifteen teams competed at the invite.

Taking home the championship trophy was Plainview with 145.5 points followed by Pender 145, Twin River 91.5, Summerland 78.5, Fullerton 70.5, Norfolk Catholic 69.5, Riverside 65.5, Arcadia/Loup City) 51.5, EPPJ 40, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38.5, St. Mary’s 37.5, Wauneta-Palisade 31, Palmer 14, Sandhills/Thedford 2.5 and Archangels Catholic 0.

Individual results were:

138 pounds — Christopher Allen (Riverside) pinned Ethan Hansen (EPPJ) in 3:14; Jaxson Ward (Plainview) pinned Hansen in 4:37

157 — Grady Drueke (EPPJ) won a major decision 12 to 1 over Austin Conner (Amherst/Loup County); Chance Swantek (Twin River) pinned Drueke in 1:04; Drueke pinned Zane Cole (St. Mary’s) in 3:49; Drueke won by technical fall (16 to 0) in 2:36 over Tucker Smith (Fullerton)

165 — Kolton Lavicky (St. Mary’s) pinned John Zwingman (EPPJ) in 2:57; Zwingman pinned Myles Smith (Fullerton) in 3:42; Zwingman pinned Emiliano Solorzano (Plainview) in 4:50; Zwingman lost by technical fall (17 to 0) to Heath Henson (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller)

165 — Landyn Veik (EPPJ) pinned Cesar Chavez (Sandhills/Thedford) in 59 seconds; Veik won by technical fall (15 to 0) over Heth Henson (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller); Veik pinned Jordan Dodds (Riverside) in 5:20