Veik qualifies for state wrestling tournament in Omaha

GREELEY — Week after week during the Wolfpack’s wrestling season, junior Landyn Veik has been their most consistent wrestler.

Week after week, he’s finished among the best, taking his place on the medal stand.

Veik did it again during the D3 District Wrestling Tournament, qualifying Saturday for the upcoming Class D State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha.

Competing in the 165-pound division, up from 157 where he has dominated for most of the season, Veik punched his ticket to state by finishing third. He will be the lone EPPJ boys wrestler competing at state this season.

Winning two matches Friday, Veik dropped his semi-final match early Saturday. The loss put Veik in the ‘heartbreak’ round where the winner qualifies for state, the loser stays home.

There, he faced Joseph Ducker of Arcadia/Loup City and, with an escape in the third period, won the tense match one to zero. Then, in the consolation finals, Veik pinned LHNE’s Valen Searight to earn a third place medal.

