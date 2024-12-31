Veik lone medalist at invite Saturday

ELGIN — The Wolfpack boys wrestling team registered one medal Saturday at the highly-competitive EPPJ Wrestling Tournament.

Bleachers on both sides of the mats were full of family and spectators eager to watch the Wolfpack and other teams compete.

Junior Landyn Veik reached the finals in the 157-pound division. There, Veik put up a fight against opponent Central Valley’s William Pokorny. Coming into the match with a 12-0 record, Pokorny came away with a hard-earned 9 to 5 victory.

Veik began his march to the medal stand with a pin in the opening round against Nebraska Christian’s Caleb Huenefeld in 1:45. In the semi-finals, Veik won a 5 to 0 decision over Joseph Ducker of Arcadia/Loup City.

Sophomore Justice Blecher, competing at 215 pounds, had a great start at the tournament. He pinned his first two opponents, Nebraska Christian’s Hunter Hackel and Archbishop Bergan’s Ryker Villwok, then lost his next two matches.

