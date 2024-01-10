Veik, Hemenway Medal At Burwell

BURWELL — The Wolfpack boys wrestling team returned to action Friday, competing at the Burwell Invite.

EPPJ brought home two medals from the meet. Samuel Hemenway reached the finals in the 190-pound weight class where he faced Burwell’s Cale Buss. Hemenway lost the match by a five to two score.

In the 150-pound weight class, Landyn Veik reached the consolation finals where he lost, by pin, to Twin Loup’s Keaton Dowse.

Individual results were:

126 ­— Quarterfinal – Trenton Wedemeyer (Ravenna) 24-3 won by tech fall over Grady Drueke (Elgin Public/Pope John) (TF-1.5 4:23 (15-0)); Cons. Round 2 – Drueke won by fall over Nathaniel Cook (Wood River) 1-6 (Fall 2:16); Cons. Round 3 – Ky Cargill (Central Valley) 16-10 won by fall over Drueke (Fall 4:25)

138 — Round 1 – Emmet Grint (Twin Loup) 12-9 won by fall over Isaac Hemenway (Elgin Public/Pope John) (Fall 3:31); Cons. Round 1 – Hemenway won by fall over Bryan Reyes (Loomis) 3-13 (Fall 0:46); Cons. Round 2 – Josiah Koenigsberg (Burwell) 8-5 won by decision over Hemenway (Dec 11-7)

144 — Jack Barlow (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Heath Henson (Sumner-Eddyville-Miller) 7-10 (Fall 0:32); Quarterfinal – Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 17-5 won by fall over Barlow (Fall 0:47); Cons. Round 2 – Barlow won by fall over Spencer Wiens (Grand Island Central Catholic) 4-9 (Fall 3:00); Cons. Round 3 – Dillon Haines (Ansley-Litchfield) 13-8 won by fall over Barlow (Fall 3:22)

144 — Round 1 – Gavin Prewitt (North Central) 23-0 won by fall over Gavin Kallhoff (Fall 0:16); Cons. Round 1 – Spencer Wiens (Grand Island Central Catholic) 4-9 won by major decision over Kallhoff (MD 14-3)

150 — Round 1 – Landyn Veik (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Damion Drake (Wood River) 6-11 (Fall 1:30); Quarterfinal – Veik won by decision over Caden Straka (Central Valley) 15-9 (Dec 5-3); Semifinal – Clay Bohr (Loomis) 26-5 won by fall over Veik (Fall 5:02); Cons. Semi – Veik won by decision over Rhett Brown (Bertrand) 14-10 (Dec 6-0); 3rd Place Match – Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 23-5 won by fall over Veik (Fall 1:52)

175 — Round 1 – Gabe Bojorquez (Bertrand) 6-5 won by fall over Justice Blecher (Elgin Public/Pope John) (Fall 4:00); Cons. Round 1 – Blecher won by fall over Evan Lagunes-Perrin (Newman Grove) 1-12 (Fall 1:31); Cons. Round 2 – Kason Larson (Burwell) 12-13 won by fall over Blecher (Fall 1:45)

190 — Round 1 – Samuel Hemenway won by fall over Daymion Cacy (Ravenna) 3-11 (Fall 1:52) Quarterfinal – Hemenway won by fall over Gunner Bottorf (Twin Loup) 10-9 (Fall 0:55); Semifinal – Hemenway won by fall over Kash Schoff (Loomis) 16-10 (Fall 0:47); 1st Place Match – Cale Buss (Burwell) 26-1 won by decision over Hemenway (Dec 5-2)