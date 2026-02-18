Veik, Drueke headed back to State!

SHELBY — The Wolfpack boys wrestling team had work to do at the D3 District Wrestling Tournament. And that’s exactly what they did, wrapping the two-day tournament with two wrestlers qualifying for state. Senior Landyn Veik, having medaled at state last year, will return this time as a district champion. His workload concluded Saturday, taking down Class D’s #1 ranked wrestler William Pokorny of Central Valley.

The Pokorny match was as exciting a match as any which took place at Shelby. Having defeated Veik last month, Pokorny took a six to three lead into the third period. From the neutral position, Veik went on the attack with a takedown and near fall to lead 10 to six. Pokorny scored on an escape, then, just before time expired, Veik was credited with a takedown for a 13 to seven victory. A key to Veik’s victory was endurance, being ready to capitalize in the third period. “This is what I’ve dreamed about since I was a freshman. It’s the most satisfying feeling,” Veik said after the match. “I’ve always looked up to Carter Beckman, when he was a senior I was a freshman.”

‘Heartbreak’ round hero

Drueke, will return to state for the second time. His day Saturday began with a loss in the semifinals to Neligh-Oakdale’s Cooper Arehart in just 42 seconds. Arehart came out fast and the outcome of the match was over in less than a minute with a pin.

The loss was the last time Drueke would walk off the mat without his hand raised.

In a ‘win or stay home’ match, Drueke faced Traven Reznicek of Shelby-Rising City. Fired up by his coaches to be the aggressor, Drueke quickly got on the scoreboard with a takedown, then finished off the match with a pin. Reznicek never had a chance.

“Coaches said I had to go out there confident and wrestle my match,” Drueke said.

Then, in the medal round, Drueke faced Landon Shoemaker of Central Valley. After two periods where neither wrestler scored a point, Drueke got on the board with a third period escape. Then, as time was about to expire, Drueke was credited with a takedown to win third place.

John Zwingman competed in the 165-pound division and started off strong Friday with a pin over Fullerton’s Myles Smith. He dropped his next two matches Friday afternoon to close out his season.

