Veik, Drueke earn ‘silver’ at Bobcat Invite

SUMMERLAND — Two Wolfpack wrestlers worked their way to the championship round at the Summerland Wrestling Invite held Saturday.

Fourteen schools sent their best wrestlers to compete, Elgin Public-Pope John among them. And two of the four-member Wolfpack team made it tothe championship round.

Landyn Veik made the tournament one to remember. In his first match of the day, he achieved a career-defining moment. With a third period pin over Wyatt Wroblewski, Veik won his 100th career match. Family and friends in the stands, the moment the referee signaled the end of the match, waved signs and banners recognizing the achievement.

After the match, Veik shared the importance of the moment. He told The Elgin Review reaching the milestone victory was something he has had as a goal every since he got started in the sport years ago.

Veik recorded a pin in his semi-final match to advance to the finals where he faced Ruben Vega. Tied 0-0 entering the third period, Vega got a takedown for the only points of the match, handing Veik a rare loss to finish second.

Competing at 157 pounds, Drueke marched to the finals with victories over Battle Creek’s Cael Gansebom and Pender’s Owen Larsen. In the finals, Drueke faced Ravenna’s Logan Spotanski. Using a third period takedown, Spotanski won the match three to zero.

John Zwingman and Ethan Hansen also competed for the Wolfpack but did not advance to the medal rounds.

Ravenna won the team title with a score of 155. EPPJ was 11th with 42 points.

