Veik comes home with a state medal

OMAHA — He’s ‘one for one’ at State. The first time Wolfpack wrestler Landyn Veik makes it to the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament, he comes home with a medal.

Competing in six matches over three days, the junior claimed the sixth place medal in the Class D 165-pound weight class. Having reached the quarterfinal round on Thursday, Veik won twice on Friday, then suffered back-to-back losses on Saturday to end his run in Omaha. Veik’s biggest moment came in Consolation Round #3.

Having won earlier in the day, Friday night’s match became the round where if Veik wins he will earn a medal; if he loses his season is over.

Across from him is Francis Pieper, a standout sophomore with a 44-5 record from North Platte St. Pat’s. Veik has twice as many season losses (29-11) as Pieper coming into the match. What ensues over the next seven minutes of match time, will be one of best matches of the tournament.

