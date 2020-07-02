Vacancy= Antelope County Emergency Manager

PUBLIC NOTICE –

Emergency Manager

Public notice is hereby given; the Board of Commissioners has determined the position of Emergency Manager for Antelope County; Nebraska is vacant. Pursuant to 81-829.46 Nebraska Revised Statutes, the vacancy will be filled by appointment by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners.

The Emergency Manager will be responsible for taking the appropriate training to become qualified for this position, for keeping this certificate up to date and for taking additional emergency management training as it becomes available and/or mandatory. The county will pay for all expenses for said Emergency Manager training including the cost of the class, mileage expense, food and lodging. The Emergency Manger will be compensated by an hourly wage for time spent in training and meetings related to this position and also will be given an hourly wage for time spent acting as the Antelope County Emergency Manager during a disaster. Said hourly wage will be based on current and/or past emergency management experience and set at a later date by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners. No benefits (ins., vacation or sick leave) will be offered for this position

Individuals interested in serving in this position should submit a written application to the office of Antelope County Clerk, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756. The application must be received by 9:00 AM on Monday, July 13th, 2020. Selected applicants will be contacted and interviewed thereafter.

Antelope County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, or marital status. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: July 1, 2020

