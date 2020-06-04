Upbringing key to joy of gardening

With what would have been the week of the annual Vetch Days celebration, I could not help but reflect on the many fond memories I was fortunate enough to experience throughout my years growing up in Elgin. Of course, the carnival was always the main event, however, the community of Elgin has always had many fun side activities to attend as well.

One of the activities in which I remember participating was the Garden Show, held at the former Legion Club and sponsored by the Ladies Garden Club. My grandmother, Lois Donner, was a member of the Garden Club and appropriately so, as her yard was more garden than yard. To enter the show, I would pick flowers from my grandmother’s garden, select a vase and design an arrangement to be judged at the show. I would guess that after a few years of participation, my arrangement was easily identifiable, as I chose the same vase to display year after year. It was a ceramic, figurine vase featuring a pretty blonde, wearing a large hat and small pearl earrings, and the top center of her hat was the hole in which to place the flowers. Aside from the small earrings, one might think the vase was a model of Elgin’s very own Millie Mundorf, and probably the reason that is why I adored it so.

Thinking back, I do not remember how I placed in the competition or even what the prizes were for participating. I just remember walking through my grandmother’s beautiful flower garden in amazement at all the beautiful flowers she had grown. Unfortunately, I did not inherit my grandmother’s green thumb, and there is no longer a Garden show or a Garden Club. Nonetheless, Elgin still has many qualified candidates that would meet the Garden Club criteria. I recently contacted a few of those special individuals to learn more about their gift.

It was easy to see that locals, Bethany Miller, Jeanine Jochum, Shelley Bode and Steve Paul are all avid gardeners by simply passing by their yards and seeing all the beautiful flowers. The four attribute their love and knowledge of gardening to their upbringing. Bethany, Shelley and Jeanine all shared that their mothers had huge gardens.

In Bethany’s words, “It is in my DNA. My mother always enjoyed planting flowers every spring and tending to her perennials. I enjoy the process of gardening for two reasons; nostalgia and the transformation of an ugly, overgrown space becoming a masterpiece.”

Steve credits his Grandmother (and mine), Lois Donner. “Not only was she an avid gardener, but a great source of information.” He chuckled, “The little troll was fearless with growing plants. My garden has pretty much morphed into a memory garden. Most of what I have are pieces of plants shared from family and friends. Some plants are new varieties and some date back generations. It is a great way for me to remember people. Oddly, I don’t spend a great deal of time gardening. Three to four hours a week tops. If a plant is high maintenance, it belongs on the other side of the fence.”

Jeanine feels, “working with my flowers is the best therapy for happiness.” However, she does admit, “Everyday there is something to do in my flower beds . . . always a weed to pull. Watering is always done every day, and the brome grass . . . I curse it.”

Shelley admits she hasn’t spent much time on her garden yet this spring, but once she gets things going, she estimates spending about five hours a week in her gardens. She went on to add this little gardening tip, “It is best to clean out your flower beds and take your plants down in the fall. It makes things so much easier in the spring.”

In addition to Shelley’s gardening tip, Steve believes it is always best to ask the experts. “Go visit a nursery, greenhouse, or landscaping center. They are usually very helpful. Not only can they steer you in the right direction, but they also can save you a lot of time and money.”

Beth also had this valuable gardening advice share, “Give the older generation the respect they deserve by listening to their gardening advice. The best advice I was given was work in the yard when it’s the cool of the day and pull the weeds daily.”

Jeanine concluded, “You have to love flowers, plants, and gardening to really have a green thumb. It is my opinion; gardening is not for everyone.”

Following my interviews with these local experts , I definitely have better understanding of the time and commitment it takes to have a green thumb and a showcase yard. Despite my genetics, Jeanine may have said it best, “gardening is not for everyone.”

However, if you consider yourself a green thumb, in honor of what would have been Vetch Days, The Elgin Review is hosting a modern-day Garden Show.

Please see the ad for on Page Three for more details.