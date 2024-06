May 1 was the deadline for licensing dogs inside the Elgin city limits.

Earlier this month at the Elgin City Council’s regular meeting, City Clerk Kristin Childers said there are still 33 unlicensed dogs and the matter is now in the hands of the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department.

Owners of unlicensed dogs should register their pets at City Hall to avoid prosecution.

Also, she said the sheriff’s department is working on a situation at the campgrounds regarding a potentially dangerous dog.