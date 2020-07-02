UNL Spring 2020 Dean’s List Announced

Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester.

Area students selected were:

Elgin:

• Marie Caroline Meis, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism.

• Hunter Gates Reestman, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, and cooperative education.

• Whitney Elise Rittscher, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history, and classics and religious studies.

• Alois David Warner, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

• Allyson Ann Wemhoff, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).