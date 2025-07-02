UNL Extension to host summer pasture walk

Nebraska Extension, in collaboration with Nebraska Game & Parks, Lewis and Clark NRD, and USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service, invites livestock producers and land managers to attend a Summer Pasture Walk on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Trent Arens Farm, located at 88184 528 Ave, Verdigre.

This free event provides a hands-on opportunity to observe and discuss pasture management strategies in a working livestock system.

Attendees will engage with Extension educators, partner representatives, and fellow producers on topics including forage production, grazing management, and pasture improvement.

No registration is required.

For more information, contact your local Nebraska Extension 402-254-6821.