University of Nebraska-Kearney

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were presented to 405 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises held earlier this month.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names.

Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

Local graduates include:

Clearwater — Scott Moser, MSE, Higher Education Student Affairs

Elgin — Zoey Bergman, BAED, Early Childhood Inclusive — Cum Laude; Andrew Childers, MAE, School Principalship 7-12