Unbeaten H/LHF downs Wolfpack 67-50

ELGIN — The Wolfpack held their own for one quarter against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, then saw the Bulldogs fight back for a 67 to 50 victory Thursday night.

A senior-laden team who won the state tournament last year, the Bulldogs came into the game with an undefeated record. Anyone who was in the gym watching this game would have to admit the Bulldogs have a good chance to repeat as state champs.

The Wolfpack started strong, building a 14 to nine lead after one quarter. Colton Wright had six points and Nick Anderson had four in the quarter. Coming out for the second quarter, the Bulldogs morphed into a monster. They outscored EPPJ 24 to five to take a 34 to 19 lead at halftime. Paiton Hoefer closed out the first half with a trey. To get the full story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.