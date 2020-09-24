UMC Fall Dinner, Thanksgiving Bazaar to be held, meals to be takeout only

Fall is infamous for change. The temperature, the hours of daylight, and the leaves’ colors all change during the fall. This year we can add The Annual Methodist Church Supper and the 96th Annual St. Boniface Thanksgiving Bazaar to the list of fall things that will change. I recently contacted Methodist Church Supper Chairperson, Margaret Hensley and St. Boniface Altar Society President Emily Borer, to learn more.

The Methodist Church Annual Fall supper will be held Sunday, October 11th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Like years past, the meal will include turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cranberry salad, and a homemade pie or dessert. The cost per meal remains $12 per meal for adults, $5 per meal for children ages 6- 10, and free for children under the age of five. To get the complete story, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.