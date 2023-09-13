UENRD offers modified irrigation acre expansion

The Upper Elkhorn NRD will be taking applications for the expansion of new groundwater irrigated acres during the month of October for the 2024 growing season. According to Beth Walsh, there will be up to 150 new groundwater irrigated acres allotted for the purpose of increasing irrigation efficiency.

She said the focus of the 2023 sign up will be to finish off pivots with 15 acres or less that have to reverse due to an obstruction not allowing the pivot to complete the circle.

For more details, see this week’s Elgin Review.