Two medal last week at Ewing Invitational

SUMMERLAND — Wolfpack golfers claimed two individual medals Wednesday, competing at the Ewing Invitational Golf Tournament.

Paiton Hoefer finished sixth and teammate Austin Good finished 15th. Hoefer, seeing his first action of the season, shot a 39-43 82 over 18 holes while Good, in his second tournament, finished with a 46-44 90.

Will Jesse of CWC placed first with a 78, O’Neill’s Karter Tote was second with a 79.

Norfolk Catholic won the team competition with a score of 350 followed by O’Neill with a 360, Stuart was third at 363 and EPPJ tied for fourth with Summerland, both schools shooting 367. Altogether, 12 schools competed for the team title while four other schools did not have a full compliment of players.

Also golfing for the Wolfpack varsity were Kellan Hoefer, Linus Borer and Ethan Hinkle. Hoefer shot a 43-54 97, Borer came in with a 46-52 98 while Hinkle posted a score of 49-52 101.