Twin Loup Invite brings out the best in EPPJ Wrestlers

SARGENT — Wolfpack senior Landyn Veik claimed his first tournament championship of the season Friday competing at the Twin Loup Wrestling Invite.

Veik, one of four EPPJ wrestlers competing at the tournament, won all four of his matches, two by pin.

His best match may have been one where he didn’t register a pin. In the championship round he faced off against Burwell’s Preston Krause. What many expected to be a tough match, turned out to be one-sided. Veik outscored his opponent 10 to 3 to claim the championship medal.

He wasn’t the only Wolfpack wrestler to bring home a medal. Competing at 157 pounds, senior Grady Drueke reached the finals where he finished second, losing to Cazen Smith of Twin Loup.

Although not bringing home medals, two other EPPJ wrestlers continued to gain experience. Competing at 165 pounds, John Zwingman went 2-2 with two pins. Teammate Ethan Hansen, competing at 138 pounds also went 2-2 with one pin and a technical fall victory.

Individual results were:

175 — Landyn Veik (EPPJ) pinned Tristen Epp (RAV) in 58 seconds; Veik pinned Jeter Clark (NP) in 2:00; Veik won 9-0 (MD) over Jackson Christen (ANMR); (championship) Veik won 10 to 3 over Preston Krause, (BUR).

165 — John Zwingman (EPPJ) pinned Andrew Karchner (BRDY) in 3:47; Trentin Brown (BUR) pinned Zwingman in 1:48; Zwingman pinned Jacob King (SOLP) in 1:22; Danny Taylor (HYAN) pinned Zwingman in 32 seconds

157 — Grady Drueke won by technical fall (19 to 4) in 4:24 over Tyce Coufal (RAV); Kolton Thoene (BUR) pinned Drueke in 5:08; Cazen Smith (TWLO) pinned Drueke in 3:00

138 — Devan Rodriguez (CAMB) pinned Ethan Hansen (EPPJ) in 2:00; Hansen pinned Otto Klein (NEOK) in 2:29; Braxton Eggleston (BOW) pinned Hansen in 2:10; Hansen pinned Destry Woodward (BOW) in 44 seconds; Hansen defeated Jake Bumgarner (ANMR) 17 to 2 (TF).