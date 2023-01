WINSIDE — The Wolfpack’s two leading scorers (Ashlynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer) each scored 16 points Saturday to help lead Elgin Public-Pope John to a 72 to 28 victory over Winside.

The Wolfpack girls at one point in the game led by 44 points as Winside couldn’t match EPPJ’s point production.

EPPJ jumped out to a 26 to eight lead after one quarter, and added to it to take a 44 to 18 lead at halftime. For the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.