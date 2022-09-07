‘Truth in Taxation’ hearing to be held at the courthouse

In the coming days, owners of taxable property in Antelope County will be notified about a special meeting to be held later this month at the courthouse in Neligh.

The postcard will announce the date and time for should be on the lookout for a budget hearing that Antelope County, school districts and possibly other tax subdivisions. The hearing, open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 26.

This hearing is being held to comply with the Property Tax Request Act passed last spring by state senators in Lincoln. The act is commonly referred to as Truth in Taxation.

The philosophy of Nebraska’s new Truth in Taxation law is simply that levying property taxes should be transparent and easy to understand.

If property values substantially increase for cities, counties, school districts or community college districts, these boards must justify to taxpayers why they should collect additional property tax revenue.

Currently, Nebraska’s Truth in Taxation law has a growth threshold. If a political subdivision wants up to a 2% property tax increase, plus growth from new construction, then the Truth in Taxation notification and hearing process does not apply. This was a compromise with political subdivisions in Nebraska.