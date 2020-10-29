‘Trunk or “Treat to be at EUMC

The Elgin United Methodist Church will host a “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween.
This is open to anyone interested in decorating your trunk to give out treats for a safe place for children to trick or treat. Please let Merry (402-843-8043) or Lisa (402-843-6772) know and they will sign you up.
Trunkers can begin to line up at 3:45 p.m. The “Ghost and Goblin” invasion will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elgin United Methodist Church parking lot. Note the following:
• There will be no games this year
• No trick or treaters will be inside the church, everything will take place outside
• Only store bought treats
• Masks need to be worn by trunkers
• Drop candy into the children’s bag, don’t allow them to reach into the treat bowl
• Follow social distancing
