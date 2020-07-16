Trinity Luthern receives new pastor

Norlyn Bartens was ordained into the Office of the Holy Ministry of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and installed as pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh and Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Grace Lutheran.

Pastor Bartens is a 2020 graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary – Ft. Wayne, IN.

He and his wife, Elaine, have been married for 28 years. They reside in Neligh.

They have two sons – Emmett of Ft. Wayne, IN and Faron of Steeleville, IL.

Prior to entering seminary, Pastor Bartens worked for 22 years as a warehouse tech for Sherwin Williams in Effingham, IL, received an AAS from Southwestern Illinois College, and served four years in the U.S. Army.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 200 N. 5th St. (corner of 5th and Maple) in Elgin. Sunday worship services are at 8:00 a.m.