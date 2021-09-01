‘Treasures,’ car show to be held September 12

The Elgin City Park will be the site of one of the biggest Sundays of the year. On Sept. 12, the 9th annual Elgin Show & Shine featuring cars, pickups and bikes will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elgin City Park. It is being sponsored by the Elgin Community Club, Antelope Memorial Hospital, Neligh Auto Parts and DJ Lawn Care.

Elsewhere in the park, organizers are expecting more than 30 vendors to take part in the fourth annual “Treasures in the Park.” Hosted by Elgin’s Young N Lively club, it will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a lunch stand on the premises.

for participants in both events to enjoy a great meal served by students from Elgin Public School.