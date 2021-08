Keith Heithoff (right), Elgin, joined 23 other riders at the trail ride Wednesday sponsored by the Antelope County Historical Society in cooperation with the Antelope County Fair Board. The ride, commemorating Antelope County’s 150th year, left from the Neligh Airport, spanned six and a half miles across sunflower-lined, sandy terrain to Tintern Retreat and Resources Center. Riders enjoyed a lunch break and tour of Tintern before returning to the airport.