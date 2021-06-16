Tintern to be destination for 150th trail ride

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the forming of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Antelope County Historical Society (ACHS) will be sponsoring a horse trail ride in August.

The Antelope County Fair Board, meeting last week, approved plans for the trail ride.

It will be held Wednesday morning, Aug. 4.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Neligh Airport.

Commencing at 11 a.m., riders and their horses will heading east the 6 1/2 miles to Tintern Retreat and Resource Center south of Oakdale.

Riders are expected to arrive shortly after noon.

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., riders will have the opportunity to water their horses (water provided), riders can eat a sack lunch (bring your own) and explore the charming grounds of Tintern.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m., riders will head west back to the Neligh Airport.

According to information provided to The Elgin Review by ACHS Elgin representative Rick Schuchardt, the event is open to any adult age 18 and above, plus supervised 4-H and FFA members and other youth who wish to join the ride. For more information about the upcoming event, turn to this week’s edition of the Elgin Review.