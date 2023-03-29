Tickets on sale for ‘Da Ladies Night Out’

The 26th annual ‘Da Ladies Night Out’ will be held Wednesday, April 12.

To be held at the KC Hall in Elgin, doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner to be served promptly at 6:30 p.m. As many as 200 area women have attended the event in recent years.

This year’s guest speaker will be Jane Schuchardt of rural Elgin.

Just as she did one year ago, Mrs. Schuchardt will provide a fast-paced, audience-interactive presentation.

On the theme ‘People who need People,’ she will use stories and song as part of her program.

Schuchardt grew up on a farm in southeast Nebraska. She and her husband Rick are parents, volunteers, travelers and organic farmers who live northeast of Elgin.

She enjoys writing, music, entertaining and, you guessed it, talking.

Tickets are now on sale at Dean’s Market, Lordemann Insurance and The Elgin Review.

The cost is $30 per ticket which includes dinner, dessert and fine wine served by local KC members.