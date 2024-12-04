Tickets now on sale for PCC Christmas Party

Looking for some holiday cheer? What could be better than a dinner and show in Petersburg?

The Petersburg Community Club is again hosting its annual Christmas Party on Monday, December 16.

The doors open with a cash bar at 6 p.m. with a Smoked Pork Chop dinner to begin at 7 p.m. The entertainment begins at 8 p.m. with Kier, a rock impressionist and comedian.

In 25 years, Kier has done it all including entertaining troops in Europe, Asia, and the Persian Gulf. He has worked with great artists like Reba McEntire, Oprah Winfrey, Darius Rucker, and Ronnie Milsap. Kier does impressions on entertainers like Sting, Dave Matthews, U2, Sinatra, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Prince, Barry White, Nirvana, and many others. Along with his Rock Impressions, a highlight of the show is his History of the Rock Guitar Riffs.

Tickets can be purchased at Cedar Rapids State Bank and Great Plains State Bank, both in Petersburg. Tickets can be purchased up to December 9. The cost of this event is $35 per person.