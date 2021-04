Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School will present their annual spring musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” on Friday and Saturday, April 16 and 17 in the St. Boniface Auditorium. Show time will be 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12 and may be purchased from any cast member or by calling the high school (843-5325). There are no reserved seats and tickets may also be purchased at the door.