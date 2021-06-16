Three fatalities in accident at Neligh Intersection

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate a crash that claimed the lives of three people Friday afternoon in Neligh.

The crash occurred at approximately 1 p.m. at the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 275.

After preliminary investigation, troopers believe a truck tractor/semi-trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 14 when it failed to stop at the controlled intersection with Highway 275.

The truck tractor/semi-trailer collided with a Dodge Journey that was traveling westbound on Highway 275. After the collision, both vehicles traveled southbound and collided with an unoccupied, parked GMC Terrain.

The driver of the Journey, Geraldine Elsberry, 74, and passenger, Norman Elsberry, 72, both of Orchard, were pronounced deceased at the scene.