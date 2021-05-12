Three EPPJ golfers earn medals Monday

BASSETT — Competing at the Highway 20 Golf Invite Monday, Elgin Public-Pope John placed third among 12 teams competing at the event.

Valentine won the tournament in a playoff over Neligh-Oakdale, each team posting steam score of 385. EPPJ was just eight strokes behind at 393. Other team scores were Ainsworth 394, West Holt 413, Stuart 416, Niobrara/Verdigre 416, Summerland 420, Boyd County 428 and O’Neill 432. Schools competing but not factoring in the team race were North Central and CWC.

Medalist at the tournament was Preston Crosley of Niobrara/Verdigre. He carded an 18-hole score of 83, then won a playoff with Ryan O’Kief who also shot 83.

Wolfpack senior Skylar Reestman finished fourth, one of three EPPJ medalists on the day. She shot a 91. Teammate Paiton Hoefer finished sixth with a 94, Austin Good was 11th with a 96.

Ethan Hinkle and Layne Bullock rounded out the Wolfpack varsity. Hinkle posted a score of 112, Bullock finished the round with a 125.

After competing at Fullerton Tuesday (too late for press time), EPPJ will wrap up the regular season Thursday at Battle Creek. Then, on Monday May 19, the team will compete at the D-2 District Golf Tournament at Humphrey.