Thiessen chosen for UENRD 2024 Senior Scholarship

Each year the Upper Elkhorn NRD awards three scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the district. These are students who have chosen to pursue a career in a field related to agriculture, natural resources or the environment.

This year’s recipients are Gage Thiessen of Elgin Public High School; Bethany Owens of O’Neill Public High School; Chase Furstenau of Neligh-Oakdale High School; and, alternate Jordynn Frahm of Plainview High School.

Julie and Brian Thiessen will be supporting Gage as he is planning a career in Agronomy while attending Southeast Community College. Bethany Owens, the daughter of Megan Dempsey and Jacob Owens, is planning a career in Ag and Biosystems Engineering and is planning to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Chase’s parents are Ryan and Shelly Furstenau, and he has chosen to pursue a career in Agribusiness while attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The 2024 alternate, Jordynn Frahm, with the help of her parents Brian and Angie, is planning to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine at University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Scholarship winners will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500 to help defer costs during their first year of College. The Upper Elkhorn NRD would like to congratulate the 2024 Senior Scholarship Winners and wish them good luck in achieving their future goals.