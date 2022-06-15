Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, peacefully passed away on Monday June 6, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Dorothy’s life was held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg with Reverend John Norman.

Burial followed at the St. John’s Cemetery in Petersburg. Visitation with family present was held Monday June 13 from 5:30 – 7 PM with a Rosary service at 7:00 PM.

*****

Dorothy was born on September 5, 1938, in Pierce, NE to Aloysius and Evelyn (Weiser) Hoffmann.

Dorothy was the eldest of eight children, and grew up on the family farm west of Pierce with her three sisters and four brothers, all of whom she cherished dearly. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1956. After graduating, she worked as a telephone operator in Norfolk. It was at a social event in Raeville that Dorothy and Duane shared their first dance. On June 29, 1959, Dorothy married Duane Reicks at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce.

After which the couple lived on the family farm in Petersburg where they built their life together on a dairy farm. There, they raised six beloved children.

Dorothy often remarked about her joy that came from the success of her children and she was most proud. Later, they moved to Fort Morgan, CO. During that time, Dorothy worked with various hospice and home health care clients. In 2009, Duane and Dorothy moved back to Pierce to take care of her mother, Evelyn.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as well as St. Helena Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. She was also an active member of the Altar Societies of the churches the couple attended. She was a talented seamstress in her free time and enjoyed canning and cultivating her garden.

Her greatest joy was following her children and grandchildren’s activities through the years.

Those left to cherish her memory and live out her legacy include her children: Dominic (Dawn) Reicks of Ravenna, NE, Dean (Cathy) Reicks of Adams, NE, Darrell Reicks (Rose Kinnison) of Wiggins, CO, Dale (Pam) Reicks of Cozad, NE, Dan (Teresa) Reicks of Ravenna, NE, Donna Reicks of Kimball, NE; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; siblings: Lillian Horn of Brush, CO, Kathy Krier of Omaha, NE, Betty Slattery (Dennis Selcedo) of Los Gato, CA, Mel (Peg) Hoffmann of Norfolk, NE, Ken Hoffmann of Oakland, NE, Gerry (Jeannette) Hoffmann of Hadar, NE, and Ted (Linda) Hoffmann of Pierce, NE.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane in 2014; grandsons: Michael and Duane Reicks, Aaron Reicks; granddaughter, Chelbi Holt; brothers-in-law: Glen Konoposek, Joe Krier, and Robert Horn.