Theo Borer

Jack and Taylor Borer of Elgin are the proud parents of a son, Theo Jackson Borer, born April 3, 2020 at Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Theo weighed seven pounds, six ounces at birth and was 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Kevin and Lisa Schumacher of Petersburg and Merle and Emily Borer of Elgin.

Great-grandparents are Eugene and Mary Jane Boes of Elgin and Nancy Hecht of Tilden.