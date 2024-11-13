The time is now to expand for Sands Trucking Service & Repair

ELGIN — In the 3 1/2 years since opening, Sands Truck Service & Repair, the business has grown exponentially.

It’s not uncommon to see semi-trailer trucks lined up waiting to be serviced.

So, the next logical step for the business – to expand – was recently undertaken.

Continuing to do truck repairs, the business has expanded to now service pickups, cars, SUVs and vans and selling tires.

Marie Sands, co-owner of the business along with her husband Matt, told The Elgin Review Friday the decision to expand was, in a large sense, to meet the needs of the community.

