The riding of the bulls set for Friday night in Elgin

After a one year hiatus, “The Bull is Back!”

Bull-A-Rama 2024 by the McKay Rodeo Company returns to Elgin this Friday night, June 7.

Sponsored by the Elgin Ko-ed Group (EKG) the event will be held behind Dean’s Market where it has been held in previous years.

Some of the best bull riders in the Midwest are planned to compete in the event.

Prior to the bull riders competition, there will be mutton bust’n for the youngsters starting at 6 p.m.

After the bull riding, music will be featured outside the arena.

Throughout the evening there will be a beer garden and also food available on site.

Advance tickets are still on sale at Dean’s Market and the Bank of Elgin and will also be available at the gate when it opens at 5 p.m.

Advance adult tickets are $12 per person, $5 for youth. Tickets at the gate will be $15. There will be free admission for children age 3 and under.