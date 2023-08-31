Thank you ERPPD!

Another week, another sizable donation to the fund for the new Elgin Ambulance. Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, as part of its community development program, donated $1,000 to the fund last week. So far, since the campaign began, the fund drive has raised in excess of $73,000. Rescue squad member Kari Schindler holds the check. Behind her are members Kimberly Young and Vicki Miller; Jess Hoefer, Jessica Niewohner and Lacy Bottorf; Julie Schiltmeyer, Terry Reicks, Craig Niewohner, Dean Schrage, Duane Miller and ‘Bud’ Miller.