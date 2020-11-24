Boone County Health Center will again serve as a TestNebraska site beginning tomorrow through mid-December.
Drive-by testing will be available Thursday mornings from 9-11 a.m. in the north administrative parking lot at Boone County Health Center with the exception of Thanksgiving.
Testing is free and open to everyone.
You must sign up in advance through the TestNebraska website (testnebraska.com).
TestNebraska at BCHC
