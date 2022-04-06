Terrence “Terry” Henn, 75

Terrence “Terry” C. Henn, 75 of Elgin, NE passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with Rev. Kevin Vogel officiating. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday at the church.

Terrence Charles Henn, son of Sylvester and Ada (Stokes) Henn, was born December 7, 1946 at Norfolk, NE. He attended elementary and high school at St. Boniface School, graduating with the class of 1965. He then went on to attend Norfolk Junior College and play basketball for two years.

On June 8, 1974, Terry married Janice Kae Bode at St. Bonaventure Church in Raeville, NE. They made their home in Elgin, NE and were blessed with five children. Terry was a Jack of all Trades. He began his career as a mechanic and machinist at Bennett Implement while going to school in Norfolk and continued when working there when it became Elgin Equipment and Machine in 1982, continuing for a total of 55 years.

Terry was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church, Knights of Columbus, served as president of the St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association and was a 50-year member for the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department.

He was an outdoorsman at heart and loved hunting, fishing, and spending as much time as possible over the past 50+ years at the family cabin on the Missouri River with his family and friends. More than anything,

Terry enjoyed spending time with his six beautiful granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Jan Henn of Elgin, NE; five children: Tammy Thompson of Norfolk, NE; Jeff (Steph) Henn of Gretna, NE; Julie (Ryan) Frauendorfer of Madison, NE; Jennifer Henn of Norfolk, NE; Greg Henn of Elgin, NE; six granddaughters: Jaida Thompson of Norfolk, NE; Ellie, Olivia and Hadley Henn of Gretna, NE; Cora and Henley Frauendorfer of Madison, NE; his four legged friend Jake Henn; two brothers: Dean Henn and Dan (Raedean) Henn of Elgin, NE; sister-in-law Marlene Henn of Clearwater, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents Vet and Ada Henn; three sisters: Delores Henn, Lois (Bob) Camp and Mary Jane Overton; two brothers: Floyd Henn and Roger (Marge) Henn; sister-in-law Mary Jane Henn and brother-in-law Ron Reestman.