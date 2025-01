January is Mentor Month and Elgin Public School plans to recognize TeamMates mentors and mentees during the Wolfpack/West Holt basketball games on Friday night, January 24.

Both mentors and mentees will receive free admission to the games that night. And, during a halftime ceremony, they will be recognized on the court. Mentors will be given a $5 ticket to purchase items at the concession stand as a ‘thank you’.