TDs elude Wolfpack in loss to Burwell

ELGIN — Burwell dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage Friday night, handing the Wolfpack a 47 to 12 loss in the season opener for both teams.

Junior Drew Dawe scored six touchdowns in a game which was played in a light rain for the last three quarters.

“They (Burwell) got off the ball well and they just kind of out physicaled us this time which was disappointing because, with our line, I never thought that would happen … They’re a good football team and they’ll be dangerous this year,” Co-Coach Nick Heithoff said.

The Wolfpack started the game with a big play. On the third play of the game, quarterback Karson Kallhoff connected with Jarek Erickson for a gain of 55 yards, setting up EPPJ on Burwell’s 17-yard line. However, on the very next play, Burwell recovered a fumble to end the scoring threat.

The Longhorns controlled the rest of the quarter as junior Drew Dawe ran roughshod over Wolfpack defenders. He scored on runs of nine and 26 yards. Then, Longhorn signal caller Binyam Sikes broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to make the score 21 to 0 at the end of the quarter.

The Wolfpack answered back early in the second quarter, capping off a 59-yard drive with a touchdown. A Kallhoff to Landyn Veik connection put the ball down on the four-yard line. On the very next play, Grady Drueke scored on a four-yard run with 10:30 to go before halftime.

