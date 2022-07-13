Tall grass and weeds will not be allowed to stand

Property owners who can’t seem to control weeds on their properties are going to get another reminder from City Hall.

Meeting Wednesday night, the Elgin City council again took up the topic of nuisance properties.

Mayor Mike Schmitt said there are a handful of properties needing care. Letters will soon be sent out to those property owners addressing the matter.

This is just the first step in the legal process which, if nothing is done to clean up the problem, could lead to city personnel cleaning up the property and the cost being assessed to the property owner.

Several properties were mentioned during the meeting, some with weeds six foot high.

